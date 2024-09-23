Magazine depicts Chlöe Swarbrick as Jesus

Canterbury University student magazine Canta has depicted Greens co-leader Chlöe Swarbrick as Jesus Christ.

It also depicted Prime Minister Christopher Luxon as Judas, in a somewhat bizarre take on Leonardo da Vinci’s The Last Supper painting.

The student magazine took to social media this week to explain its centre-spread artwork and to reinforce that it never intended to disrespect or insult any religion.

“Canta respects all religious identities and backgrounds,” it wrote.

“Our intention for the centrefold was to bring to light how politicians are often held on a pedestal, much like religious figures often are,” Canta managing editor Hariklia Nicola told The NZ Herald’s Media Insider, reinforcing the comments that the magazine had posted on social media.

“In addition to this, we wanted to highlight the specific meaning behind the Last Supper imagery, to demonstrate that although politicians are often seen as separate entities fighting different fights – and sometimes against each other – that at the end of the day, they are united in their purpose to better the lives of people in New Zealand however they may see fit.”

That doesn’t quite explain why Swarbrick was selected as Jesus, while Luxon is Judas, the traitor. Continue reading

