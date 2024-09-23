NZ’s ‘baby bishops’ attend bishops’ school in Rome

Two New Zealand bishops, Richard Laurenson and John Adams, have been attending the Baby Bishops course in Rome, a formation programme for newly ordained bishops.

The event ran from 15 to 22 September and gathered 267 baby bishops worldwide for training, reflection and dialogue on their roles within the Church.

Building global connections

The Baby Bishops course also offers newly appointed bishops a chance to connect with Church leaders from around the globe. The New Zealand bishops also took the opportunity to meet Australia’s newest bishop and the head of Opus Dei.

“This course allows us to break bread with bishops from different parts of the world and it’s an opportunity for us to share ideas and learn from one another” said Adams.

The week includes joint working sessions, promoting collaboration between bishops from the Dicastery for Evangelisation and the Dicastery for Bishops.

Focussing on key Church issues

The course includes a wide range of topics, from peace and conflict resolution to fostering family life. Dr Linda Ghisoni and Dr Gabriella Gambino, both undersecretaries for the Dicastery for Laity, Family and Life, spoke about the importance of nurturing marriage within the Church.

They also highlighted the rise of new communities within the faith.

Laurenson described the talks as “eye-opening”.

In a session on peace and conflict, Cardinal Michael Czerny SJ led a reflection based on Pope Francis’ encyclical “Fratelli Tutti” which calls for global unity and healing of divisions.

Bishops were urged to consider their role in contributing to reconciliation and peace within their communities.

“Bishops are not just spiritual leaders but also ambassadors of peace, and this course helps us reflect on that responsibility” said Laurenson.

Audience with Pope Francis

As part of the week’s activities, bishops attending the Dicastery for Bishops’ course meet Pope Francis on 19 September while those from the Dicastery for Evangelisation had an audience on 21 September.

The course, which began in 1994, provides new bishops with essential insights into their office through lectures, prayer and dialogue.

It fosters collegiality and mutual understanding among bishops from diverse cultural backgrounds.

“The communion we build here is a reflection of the universal Church” said Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, Pro-Prefect of the Dicastery for Evangelisation.

