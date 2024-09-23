Sustainability skills needed for Sisters’ work to succeed

In a bid to bolster sustainability and social impact, a group of Catholic sisters recently graduated from a specialised social entrepreneurship training programme.

The initiative, a part of the Sisters Branded Value Project (SBVP), aims to equip sisters with business skills and resources to ensure the sustainability of their ministries across East Africa.

Sr Celestine Nasiali, the regional coordinator of SVBP, said the conference is a pivotal learning opportunity.

She said it is vital that they learn from other social entrepreneurs outside their ministry so they can emulate these people, return to their institutes and implement the skills in their Social Ministry.

The programme, implemented by Strathmore University, supports sisters from Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Zambia.

Participants acquire knowledge in enterprise management and networking, empowering them to drive financial sustainability in their congregations’ social ministries.

Equipping Sisters for sustainability

The programme was launched in response to a 2021 Conrad Hilton Foundation survey highlighting the challenges faced by Catholic sisters, particularly where there is limited funding and sustainability in their ministries.

By integrating social entrepreneurship into their work, sisters can secure the necessary resources to continue providing essential services.

Dr Angela Ndunge, the Investment Director of SBVP, noted the importance of training in helping sisters sustain and expand their outreach to underserved communities.

Ndunge said it is essential that the great work the sisters do is sustainable and that they earn money to support themselves.

She said that many of the sisters involved in the programme come from congregations that provide crucial services to the marginalised and in the running of schools and hospitals.

As Ndunge pointed out, these ministries often fill gaps left by the private sector.

“When you’re looking for a place to get services, a lot of times the sisters will be the ones who are available, especially to those who are unable to access private sector services.”

Focussing on women entrepreneurs

The Sisters Branded Value Project focuses on women-led businesses, recognising that women often face significant barriers in starting and sustaining enterprises.

Eunice Kimani, head of the Entrepreneurship Programmes at Strathmore University, emphasised the importance of supporting women entrepreneurs.

“We are focusing on women because they are the ones running very successful businesses, especially in Kenya and even across Africa” Kimani said.

“Yet they face a lot of challenges when trying to set up and grow their businesses.”

