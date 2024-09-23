Twenty-one new seminarians have begun their 2024-2025 academic programme and priestly formation for Irish dioceses.

Welcoming the new student intake, Bishop Alphonsus Cullinan, chair of the Bishops’ Council for Vocations, said, “It is really heartening that twenty-one men have started as seminarians in various locations to study on propaedeutic courses. This brings the number of men training for the priesthood for Irish dioceses to 74 in total. We thank God for each of them.

“Over the last year, in a special way, the Bishops’ Conference promoted vocations to Diocesan priesthood. All around the country people prayed that the call to priesthood would be heard. Thanks to efforts in parishes, and via traditional media as well as on social, the vocation of priesthood was discussed in family settings, parishes and in communities. In addition, and based on feedback, faith-filled encounters with priests and committed lay people encouraged the idea that God is still calling men to priesthood. Such a positive notion was firmly planted in minds and hearts.”

