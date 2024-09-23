Whangārei prime land for sale, despite donor’s wish for inclusive garden centre

A Northland charity’s decision to sell its prime Whangārei site has upset the land donor’s son, who says it was never used as fully intended.

But CCS Disability Action Northland said the Whau Valley site needs work, and the sale will enable the charity to keep providing support and services to people with disabilities.

The 8900sq m site at 291 Kamo Road was donated 52 years ago to what was then called the Crippled Children’s Society by the late Theo Busck, said his son Jeremy Busck.

The aim was to create a garden centre where people with disabilities could work, growing plants and fruit, Busck said.

“The vision was to give the [disabled] people meaning and purpose – to create a centre there where they could go and do something useful and work with Mother Nature – because Mother Nature is very healing.” Continue reading

