An estimated 180,000 motorcyclists gathered Sunday at the Our Lady of Fatima shrine in central Portugal for the ninth annual Pilgrimage of the Blessing of Helmets.

Carlos Cabecinhas, the rector of the Sanctuary of Fatima, said the event has steadily increased in prominence — renowned for its conviviality and shows of devotion. This year’s turnout was the largest ever,

Under the motto “We are shaped and guided by what we love!”. The pilgrimage started with the parade of motorcyclists carrying Our Lady of Fatima’s statue next to the Basilica of the Holy Trinity, followed by a Mass during which the bikers’ helmets were blessed.

The Blessing of Helmets Association and numerous national and international motorcycle clubs organise the pilgrimage.

