After centuries, Ukraine cuts religious ties with Russia

On 24 August, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a new law that aims to deny Russia one of its major avenues of influence. The law explicitly bans the Russian Orthodox Church, which has long been entangled with the Russian security state, in Ukraine.

However, in a more contentious move, the law also banned religious entities “affiliated” with Moscow. This will affect mainly parishes of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) and the nominally independent Ukrainian branch of the Russian Orthodox Church which, despite various name and governance changes, is still formally subservient to the patriarch in Moscow.

An expert commission that will be appointed by the government to implement the new law could deem the UOC’s parishes and priests insufficiently disentangled from Moscow.

