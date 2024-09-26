Aquinas College artists selected for Te Papa exhibition

The artistic flair, hard work and creative efforts of four local Aquinas College art students have paid off on a national scale.

Artwork by Year 11s Nina Costello, Paige Eastergaard, Isla Morrison and Nina Young has been displayed in Wellington‘s Te Papa Museum as part of a national NZQA exhibition showcasing toi Māori and Pasifika art.

The students are among only 150 artists selected from around New Zealand for the exhibition. They created painted waka paddles that symbolised Aquinas College in Pyes Pa and its community. Continue reading

