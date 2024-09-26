Bishops to African digital influencers: ‘Brace for the challenges ahead’

Members of the African Synodal Digital Youth Influencers who graduated recently from the African Digital Faith Influencers Formation program of the Pan African Catholic Theology and Pastoral Network (PACTPAN) were told to “brace for the challenges that lie ahead of [them] in the digital peripheries [they] seek to evangelise.”

In his keynote address at the Sept 12 graduation ceremony, Bishop Godfrey Igwebuike Onah of Nigeria’s Diocese of Nsukka warned the 56 participants in the PACTPAN program about the complexities of digital spaces.

Onah reminded the graduates that in the Church, the digital world is still at the periphery and needs to be evangelised.

“Life at the periphery is not easy. There is no order. If you have experienced a slum in any city, then you will understand that evangelising the periphery is not a joke,” he said.

News category: News Shorts, World.