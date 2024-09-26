Even the Government missed Abuse in Care first deadline

The Anglican Church, Presbyterian Support Southland, and Salvation Army are the only groups to meet a key deadline recommended by the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care.

Even the Government missed the deadline.

The Catholic Church says its response is nearing completion and will be made public by the end of the week.

“We acknowledge that the abuse of people in the care of the Church is real and the failures of Church leaders in responding to reports are real. The impacts of these are present today; for survivors, their whānau, for faith communities, and for society.

“This is not just an exercise in looking backwards. We look forwards.

“We will continue to improve safeguarding in all aspects of church life. There is not, and will not be, any tolerance for abuse in the Church,” said the Church on 22 August when the report was released.

RNZ reports the commissioner’s most urgent recommendation, called for the government and faith-based institutions to release their official responses to the inquiry’s reports and conclusions within two months of the final report being presented to Parliament in July.

Gloriavale declines to respond

Other organisations, including the Presbyterian Church and Catholic Church, have yet to finalise their responses.

Meanwhile, Gloriavale, a conservative Christian community on the West Coast, has refused to engage.

“Bottom line is we didn’t make a response,” Peter Righteous, a senior leader in the community told RNZ.

“It’s our business as to why we respond to things or why we don’t.

“We are still going over the thing and thinking about all the ramifications and all that. But we decided not to respond to it and that’s that.”

Government – detailed response in November

Commenting on the Government’s failure to respond to the time condition set by the Royal Commission, Erica Stanford, the minister overseeing the government’s handling of the report, indicated that more details would be shared at a public apology scheduled for November.

“The Royal Commission’s report took nearly six years to complete, and with over 500 findings, it was clear from the outset that a two-month response would not be possible,” Stanford’s spokesperson explained.

A Crown Response Unit spokesperson added that while some faith-based organisations had yet to finalise their responses, there were “significant expectations” that they would carefully consider the commission’s recommendations and provide their own statements in due course.

Salvation Army response

The Salvation Army was one of the few to address the commission’s findings directly.

The Salvation Army acknowledged the report and pledged support for a survivor-centric redress system.

“We are committed to doing everything possible to ensure abuse and neglect never again occurs in any centre or service connected to The Salvation Army,” said Commissioner Mark Campbell of the Salvation Army New Zealand, Fiji, Tonga and Samoa.

Anglican Church response

The Anglican Church in Aotearoa also accepted responsibility for its role in the abuse.

“We take full responsibility on behalf of the Church for these failures,” say Bishops Don Tamihere, Justin Duckworth and Sione Ulu’ilakepa in the Church’s joint statement.

They emphasised their commitment to transformation within the Church to prevent future harm.

Presbyterian Support Southland response

Chief executive Matt Russell said the organisation unreservedly acknowledged and apologised for the abuse and neglect to those in its care.

Survivors concerned

Survivors of abuse have expressed frustration with the delayed responses.

They argue that the Government and 11 of 14 church groups failing to meet the Royal Commission’s deadline undermines accountability efforts.

The inquiry’s final report, released in July, recommended that the government and religious organisations respond within two months.

