Fijian abuse survivor wants Papal apology for Pacific victims

A Fijian survivor of abuse by Marist Brothers is calling for Pope Francis to issue a formal apology to Pacific victims as well as those in New Zealand.

Felix Fremlin, abused by two New Zealand Marist brothers while attending Primary School in Suva, says the apology should extend beyond New Zealand victims.

Fremlin was just seven years old when the abuse began in 1979.

Fremlin said he faced disbelief and was beaten by his father when he reported the abuse.

“It was hard at that time to say something against those in religious positions. No one is going to believe you because everyone treated them like God themselves” Fremlin told RNZ.

Fremlin said that when he was a teenager, he was also abused by other overseas priests, once when he was walking past the church on his way home.

He told RNZ they pulled up in a yellow van, asked him to sit inside, offered him alcohol then molested him.

Brothers acknowledge failures

The Marist Brothers in New Zealand have expressed regret over the abuse suffered by children under their care.

A spokesperson for the New Zealand branch of the Brothers encourages anyone with concerns or complaints to raise them with the Church and the Police in the relevant jurisdiction where the abuse occurred.

They acknowledge that the Brothers have worked in the Pacific Islands for a considerable time.

RNZ has obtained a written apology from Brother John Hazleman, leader of the Marist Brothers in New Zealand and the Pacific. The letter acknowledges and apologises for Fremlin’s abuse.

Fremlin received $15,000 in compensation from the Church.

Calls for inclusion of Pacific survivors

Fremlin’s plea comes as New Zealand’s Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care calls on Pope Francis to issue a public apology to abuse survivors in New Zealand.

Fremlin insists that Pacific victims should also be included in this apology.

“It’s the very institution that did this to us. And since he (the Pope) is in charge, he’s partially responsible because it’s been their policy of cover-up” Fremlin said.

Head of Fiji Catholic Church apologises

In 2020 the Archbishop of Fiji, Peter Loy Chong, said the behaviour of some clergy had brought shame to the church.

“On behalf of the Catholic Church in Fiji I express our remorse for the past failures and extend our sincere regret and deep sympathy to peoples-victims of sexual abuse. The Church apologises unreservedly for abuse perpetrated by clergy or religious teachers” Chong told the Fiji Sun.

“On behalf of the Catholic Church I apologise to victims of abuse, to their families and to Fijian society – for the hurts inflicted on them by some of our priests, brothers and lay workers” he said.

“For the Church and for the Archdiocese of Suva, prevention, justice and healing for victims of sexual abuse always come first.”

Source

News category: New Zealand.