I am Hope – house to be auctioned on Gumboot Friday

Jack’s Point, a stunning home on Queenstown’s Hanley’s Farm, will go under the hammer on Gumboot Friday.

All profits will be donated to the I Am Hope Foundation.

The auction aims to raise significant funds for the I Am Hope Foundation mental health charity which supports New Zealand’s youth.

Auction to fund mental health services

The house is expected to fetch between $1.775 and $1.8 million at auction, with hopes that generous buyers will help maximise the donation.

McGirr hopes to see a strong turnout from potential buyers, particularly those who are in a position to contribute significantly.

“I’d really like a couple of well-heeled Aucklanders to come down and pay top value” McGirr told Stuff.

Mike King praised the efforts behind the initiative, calling the project “incredible”.

“We are truly amazed by the generosity of Fowler Homes and their support for the work we do at I Am Hope, especially at a time when so many kids are struggling” King said.

“Our goal is to ensure that every young person knows that support is available and they don’t have to face their challenges alone.”

Generous support for I Am Hope

The house, built by Fowler Homes Queenstown, is the result of collaboration between more than 50 businesses providing materials and services.

The project began when Jason and Jen McGirr of Fowler Homes were inspired by Mike King, the founder of I Am Hope, during a radio segment discussing the charity’s struggles with funding.

“He was sharing all the problems they had in raising enough funds to provide the incredible service they do to improve mental health in our young people.

“When you have a bloke crying on air, you know it’s for real” McGirr said.

The McGirr’s, who have children themselves, decided to act and enlisted businesses to support the project.

Business community rallies together

McGirr’s efforts resulted in more than 50 suppliers coming on board to help build the house. “Nobody said no when I asked” Jason McGirr stated.

“People have been so generous, although I did turn away some of the smaller trades who were the sole income earners for their families.”

Prominent backers included Burton Partners, which offered legal services pro bono and Nexia accountants who joined immediately.

John Bolton of Squirrel also contributed early on with funding, alleviating much of the financial stress associated with the project.

