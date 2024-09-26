Lebanon escalation at the expense of ‘ordinary people’

Over 100 people have been killed and 400 wounded in Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon. Lebanese civilians are fleeing their homes, seeking refuge in schools and government buildings.

Bishop Rafic Nahra, Auxiliary Bishop of the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem, expressed deep concern, noting that rockets even hit Nazareth. He warned that Hezbollah may extend attacks to the whole of Galilee, worsening the situation.

Bishop Nahra highlighted that “ordinary people” are suffering across the region, from Gaza to Israel. He stressed the increasing impact on Lebanon, a country already struggling. Religious tourism has significantly declined, leaving Christians particularly vulnerable in the ongoing conflict.

The Israeli military confirmed hitting over 300 Hezbollah targets.

At a press briefing, IDF spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari did not rule out a possible ground operation when asked about it. “The actions will continue until we achieve our goal to return the northern residents safely to their homes,” he added.

