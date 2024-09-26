Pro-contraception theologian gets Doctrine of the Faith role

A moral theologian whose views are at odds with Church teaching on the use of contraception in marriage has been appointed as one of 28 new consultors to the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith.

CNA reports that Pope Francis has appointed Fr Maurizio Chiodi to the DDF. Chiodi is known for his view that the use of contraception within marriage is acceptable and that same-sex relationships could be morally permissible in some circumstances.

Chiodi’s views raise eyebrows

Chiodi, a professor at the Pontifical John Paul II Theological Institute for Marriage and the Family Sciences, has raised eyebrows within the Church.

In a 2017 lecture in Rome, Chiodi suggested that contraception might be morally permissible within marriage under certain circumstances.

He also stated that homosexual relationships “under certain conditions” could be “the most fruitful way” for those with same-sex attraction to “enjoy good relations”.

These views have drawn media scrutiny, with some questioning how they align with traditional Catholic teaching.

Chiodi, a Pontifical Academy for Life member since 2017, has despite the backlash continued to be a significant voice in moral theology.

Cardinal Fernández leadership

The Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, charged with overseeing doctrinal orthodoxy within the Catholic Church, has been led by Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernández since September 2023.

In the past year, the DDF has been the focus of internal debate following its declaration ‘Fiducia Supplicans’ which permits non-liturgical blessings for same-sex couples.

As well, it has released a document titled ‘Dignitas Infinita’ which addresses modern ethical concerns such as gender theory, euthanasia and human dignity.

Cardinal Fernández has praised the new appointments, stating “The consultors bring a broad range of expertise that will enrich the Dicastery’s work in addressing contemporary moral and doctrinal challenges”.

New appointments include women theologians

The new consultors include experts in theology, canon law and scripture. Their appointments mark a significant step towards gender inclusivity.

Of the 28 appointees, six are women — two religious sisters and four lay theologians.

Two male lay theologians were also named, adding to the diversity of voices expected to guide the DDF.

