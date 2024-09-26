Vatican gives environmental tips: From LED lamps to lawn clippings

The Vatican offers practical environmental tips for everyday life.

In the magazine “Dal cuore dello Stato”, the government of the smallest state in the world lists 29 pages of advice from its specialised departments on how to live sustainably and conserve resources.

For example, we should not overload fridges and freezers in the home, use low temperatures in the dishwasher and washing machine and use pressure cookers and aluminium pans, which are 14 times more efficient at conducting heat than steel.

Standby switches and outdated or broken appliances should be taboo; instead, consumers are advised to use LED lamps, blackout curtains instead of air conditioning running at full speed and showers instead of baths with a maximum water temperature of 40 to 50 degrees. Continue reading

