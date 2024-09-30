Caritas ‘shocked’ by murder of director in Democratic Republic of Congo

The director of Caritas in Congo was shot and killed by an armed militant group while approaching a roadblock, Caritas Internationalis announced.

In a statement published on social media on Sept 23, Caritas International said it was “shocked by the news of the death of our colleague, Dieudonné Barondezi, director of the Caritas branch in Kalonge, in the Democratic Republic of Congo.”

“Dieudonné was shot in the head on Sept 19 at a roadblock, in the village of Cholobero, by members of an armed group who demanded he pay the toll, even though, as a humanitarian, he was not obliged to do so,” the Catholic charitable organisation said.

Barondezi was taken to a hospital following the shooting, where he was declared dead.

“Let us pray for him, his family, and all humanitarians worldwide who lose their lives to help others,” Caritas said.

Read More

News category: News Shorts, World.