Foodprint app sells surplus food in Taupō and Tūrangi at discount prices

An app that allows people to buy surplus food from cafes has expanded into Taupō and Tūrangi.

Foodprint is already popular in other towns and cities across New Zealand and launched in May 2022 in Hamilton, Raglan, Cambridge and Te Awamutu.

It launched its service in Taupō and Rotorua last week, on September 17.

The Kiwi-owned app provides a platform for local eateries to sell surplus and imperfect food for a discount to prevent food waste. Read more

