Pope expels 10 members from Peru-based Catholic movement

Following an investigation into an influential Peru-based Catholic movement that has expanded across Latin America and the United States, Pope Francis has expelled ten members from its ranks for physical and spiritual abuse.

The group, Sodalitium Christianae Vitae, which operates in seven Latin American countries and has communities in the archdioceses of Denver and Philadelphia, was subject to a Vatican investigation in 2023 for alleged abuses.

In a letter from the apostolic nunciature in Peru posted on the Peruvian bishops’ conference website on Sept 25, the Vatican announced the expulsion of the ten members, including the former superior general, a retired archbishop and three other priests.

News category: News Shorts, World.