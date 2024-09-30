Shifting flat by bike on a fine Wellington day

A Wellington woman says the city’s new cycle lanes are opening up a world of possibilities of what can be achieved without motor vehicles.

Last weekend Beth Walker – an executive assistant and researcher in Green MP Julie Anne Genter’s office – moved into her new flat with the help of a collection of cargo bikes and a little elbow grease from like-minded friends and volunteers.

But Walker said the journey was not without a few bumps in the road with some of the lanes proving a tight squeeze for heavily laden bikes and cargo trailers.

It took just over three hours to get Walker’s belongings – including a queen-size bed and large chest of drawers – from her old flat in Island Bay to her new location in Newtown.

“It was brilliant. It was such a good time and it went really smoothly and just really proved the point that these things are super achievable and there are alternative options to cars and vans,” Walker said. Continue reading

News category: Odd Spot.