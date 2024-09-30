St Peter’s College students embrace new learning pathway

A St Peter’s College pilot programme providing an alternative to NCEA level one has proved so successful it will continue next year, teaching and learning deputy principal Bridget Ryan says.

The programme will be called Hooked on Learning and will replace NCEA level one.

Mrs Ryan said feedback from students had been very positive.

“The benefits have been that they’ve been exposed to new learning in areas they would never have gone anywhere near and did that learning in a safe environment where they didn’t feel any pressure … they really enjoyed it.”

Under the NCEA level one previously used at the school, students studied and earned credits for six subjects which included compulsory religious education. Read more

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.