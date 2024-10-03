Christian sect has markers of ‘cult’ former member warns

An underground sect that the FBI is investigating after it was exposed for historical child sexual abuse has many markers of a high-control group, cult experts say.

The Christian sect has no official name or buildings, but is known to outsiders as the Two by Twos or The Truth, and has about 2500 members and 60 ministers in New Zealand.

A woman who left the group is among the speakers at Decult, Australasia’s first cult awareness conference, being held in Christchurch on 19-20 October.

Laura McConnell Conti grew up in the Two by Twos in Australia but left as a young adult and now helps to raise awareness about the group.

