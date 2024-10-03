Ex-Bishop of Broome pleads not guilty to sex abuse charges

The former Bishop of Broome, Christopher Saunders, appeared in an Australian court on Monday.

He pleaded not guilty to 28 criminal charges, including two counts of rape and 14 counts of unlawful and indecent assault.

Saunders, 74, denied all charges that initially surfaced in 2020 and allegedly occurred between 2008 and 2016.

Church officials launched their investigation into Saunders, later handing it over to the Vatican in 2022.

That investigation led to a police raid on Saunders’ former residence in January 2023, followed by his arrest in February.

The charges stem from allegations that Saunders groomed and abused young Aboriginal men over eight years.

Some of the alleged victims reported being showered with gifts including cash, phones and alcohol.

Testimonies also detail incidents where Saunders allegedly engaged in inappropriate conduct, including hosting gatherings where guests were asked to strip and engage in sexual activities.

Hush money payments

Saunders’ former secretary, Cherrille Quilty, alleged the bishop instructed her to make payments to his alleged victims.

“There was a list of names on the wall in the secretary’s office with victims, potential victims and their bank account details” Quilty told The Pillar.

“It was so urgent that I pay them, it wasn’t for odd jobs, I can tell you that now.

“It was hush money.

“One of the first victims that came forward was the one that I paid most frequently, and it was to shut him up.

“You didn’t dare ask why [Saunders] was paying them. Didn’t dare” Quilty said.

“He wasn’t the sort of person you would ever cross or ask him anything.”

The Church’s investigation, which uncovered disturbing details, was pivotal in reigniting police interest in the case.

Leaked portions of the investigation highlighted Saunders’ alleged pattern of grooming vulnerable young men, triggering further scrutiny by authorities.

While the Vatican’s involvement in the case remains ongoing, the Australian Bishops’ Conference, represented by Archbishop Timothy Costelloe of Perth, has promised full cooperation with law enforcement.

“It is right and proper, and indeed necessary, that all allegations be thoroughly investigated” Costelloe said following Saunders’ arrest.

The former Bishop of Broome also faces separate firearms charges, though no plea was entered for these during the 30 September hearing.

The next court hearing for Saunders is scheduled for January 2025.

Sources

ABC News

The Pillar

CathNews New Zealand

News category: World.