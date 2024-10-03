Synod members urged to unify and overcome fear of change

Father Timothy Radcliffe, a Dominican theologian, has called on the Synod of Bishops to embrace openness, warning against fear of change and/or stagnation.

Speaking at a retreat on 30th September to launch the second session of the Synod on Synodality, Radcliffe emphasised the importance of listening to the Holy Spirit and avoiding the temptation to cling to either the past or to radical reform.

Addressing the 368 synod members gathered at the Vatican for a two-day retreat, Radcliffe urged honesty, telling them that the “indestructible peace” given by the risen Christ “does not mean that we live in perfect harmony.

“We are gathered in this assembly because we do not.

“But no discord can destroy our peace in Christ for we are one in him.”

The retreat aimed to prepare members for the month-long synod, focusing on fostering a missionary and synodal Church.

Radcliffe’s message was clear: the Synod is not a forum for negotiating structural change. However, it is a space for spiritual conversion, forgiveness and choosing life.

Radcliffe urged participants to move beyond their entrenched positions and embrace a spirit of mutual dependence and humility.

Doubts anything will be achieved

Reflecting on the biblical story of Mary Magdalene, John and Peter searching for Jesus in the empty tomb, Radcliffe acknowledged the doubts some synod members feel about the potential impact of their discussions.

“Since the last assembly” he said, “so many people, including participants in this synod, have expressed their doubts as to whether anything is going to be achieved.

“Like Mary Magdalene, some say ‘Why have they taken away our hope? We expected so much from the synod, but perhaps there will be just more words’.”

Despite these uncertainties, Radcliffe emphasised that every member has a role to play in the “dawning of hope” and the diversity of perspectives within the Church should not be seen as a threat but as a source of strength.

Benedictine Mother Maria Ignazia Angelini, a spiritual adviser to the Synod, reinforced Radcliffe’s call for prayer and reflection.

She urged members to anchor their discussions in prayer and in awe before the Eucharist.

Radcliffe concluded by cautioning synod members against allowing fear to guide their deliberations, whether that fear stems from a desire to protect traditions or a longing for radical transformation.

“Perfect love drives out fear.

“Let it drive out the fear of those whose visions of the Church are different” Radcliffe said, reminding them that the Church belongs to God and remains in His hands.

Sources

America Magazine

CathNews New Zealand

News category: World.