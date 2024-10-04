Lourdes Basilica backdrop of Rugby team annual photo

A French rugby team has chosen the Basilica of the Rosary in Lourdes as the backdrop for this year’s team photo.

The Lourdes-based club FCL XV had its players pose in front of the church façade for the 2024/2025 season, the online magazine “lourdesactu” reported on Monday. The team presents itself in both home and away jerseys. Continue reading

