Lack of resources may frustrate new suicide prevention plan

Government agencies have warned a lack of resources will limit what they can do to prevent suicide in the new suicide prevention plan.

The Ministry of Health has launched consultation on its new five-year suicide prevention plan. It comes just months after shutting down the Suicide Prevention Office, which was the first action set out to be achieved in the 2019-2024 plan.

That current action plan under Every Life Matters – He Tapu te Oranga o ia Tangata, Suicide Prevention Strategy 2019-2029 is coming to an end this year. Read more

