Migrant workers living in poverty, facing return home

The recruiter offered work, and a chance at a new life.

But when the group of Fijians landed in New Zealand, they were sent a casual contract, replacing the permanent contract which had guaranteed 30 hours’ work. The promised work didn’t eventuate, and now the workers, some living in poverty, will have to leave the country.

In 2022, recruitment agency Remarkable People offered around 45 Fijians and Cook Islanders labouring jobs in Nelson and Tasman. Stuff understands the group were working in the Cook Islands, and some had dependants in tow. Read more

