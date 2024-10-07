Synod study groups open to contributions from all Catholics

Cardinal Mario Grech has extended an invitation to all Catholics to contribute to the ongoing work of Synod study groups.

This initiative, open until June 2025, allows individuals and groups within the Church to submit their insights, observations and proposals on key theological issues.

The Vatican’s L’Osservatore Romano reported that Cardinal Grech, Secretary General of the Synod of Bishops, emphasised the importance of broad participation in the ten study groups established by Pope Francis in February.

These groups are tasked with addressing theological questions identified during the first session of the Synod on Synodality in October 2023.

Grech highlighted that while ecclesial leaders and pastors are integral to the process, the invitation is extended to all members of the Church.

This includes individual Catholics, associations, movements and communities. The initiative will ensure that the entire Church can partake in these discussions.

This means, Cardinal Grech explained “that, within them, these groups are called to favour the effective participation of all members” and also “to remain open to a wider participation, that of the entire People of God”.

All of God’s people

Pope Francis has urged that the Synod study groups operate using a truly synodal method, one that encourages the involvement of all of God’s people.

The General Secretariat of the Synod “which the Pontiff has asked to guarantee the synodal method of work, will be responsible for collecting the material that will be sent to it, transmitting it from time to time to the Group or Groups concerned” the newspaper added.

The Synod of Bishops announced the members of the study groups in July, and representatives of the study groups updated synod participants on October 2.

The synod’s second session is scheduled for next month but the contributions will continue to shape the discussions through June 2025.

