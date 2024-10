A new highly transmissible variant of COVID-19 has been detected in Australia, raising questions about whether it will lead to a wave of COVID-19 cases over summer.

The XEC strain has been reported in 29 countries including the United States, United Kingdom and China, according to global health data platform GISAID.

Here’s what we know about the XEC variant and how many cases have been reported in Australia. Read more

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.