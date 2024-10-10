Catholic Singer’s Latest Album Sets the Rosary to Song

On Oct. 7, Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Laura Huval will drop her latest album, Sing the Rosary.

The album offers listeners the opportunity to pray the Rosary accompanied by song.

Noting Pope Francis’ words in Evangelii Gaudium, “Mary is the handmaid of the Father who sings his praises” (EG, 286), Huval shared she was inspired by the Blessed Mother’s openness to the Holy Spirit.

“In 2022, I consecrated myself to the Blessed Mother and started praying the Rosary every day,” she said. “Her fiat gave me the courage and strength to complete the project.”

Huval hopes that the album, which features the prayers of the Rosary set to music, will bring listeners into a more profound relationship with the Lord.

“My core mission is to teach people to pray with music and encounter Jesus more deeply,” she told the Register. “My prayer is that Sing the Rosary will lead to a transformation within the Church and a renewed love and passion for the Holy Rosary.”

The beauty of this project is that it is meant to meet the faithful across a variety of life situations.

"Families have the option to pray and listen to a decade each night, or to listen while on the go. In addition, small groups can choose to sing the first few decades and recite the remaining ones."

