International Youth Advisory Body members announced

The Dicastery for Laity, Family and Life announced the appointment of the new members of the International Youth Advisory Body (IYAB).

The appointees are 20 young people from different regions around the world and several international movements, associations, and communities.

The group will play an important advisory and proactive role, collaborating in synodal style with the Dicastery, to further explore issues related to the pastoral care for youth and other topics of more general interest, including in cooperation with other Dicasteries of the Roman Curia.

The first meeting is expected to take place in Rome in December 2024.

