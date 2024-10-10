Kaumatua from Ngāti Toa Rangatira yesterday blessed 12 new social homes in western Porirua built by its community housing subsidiary Te Āhuru Mōwai.

The company was established in 2020 to take over Kainga Ora’s housing portfolio from Tawa to Paekakariki, excluding Porirua East.

It has plans to build upwards of 2500 more homes over the next 50 years.

Chief executive James Te Puni says long term it aims to offer rent-to-own options, but for now, the priority is housing security. Read more

