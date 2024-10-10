Police in India’s Goa state are searching for a right-wing Hindu leader following complaints that he insulted St Francis Xavier, whom Catholics consider the protector of this former Portuguese enclave, where the saint’s mortal remains are kept.

Subhash Velingkar, a former state-unit chief of the powerful Hindu group Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, told a public meeting on Oct 1 that a “DNA test” should be conducted on the remains of the saint’s relics to prove the authenticity of the Catholic claims.

Velingkar claimed the relics belonged to a Buddhist monk from neighbouring Sri Lanka.

He also reportedly said the saint could not be called “Goencho Saib” (protector of Goa) as he is widely revered.

Christians, who revere St Francis Xavier as the patron saint of Goa, have filed more than 12 complaints, demanding his arrest.

