Pope Francis slams world’s ‘shameful inability’ to stop Israel-Hamas war

Pope Francis criticised on Monday what he called the “shameful inability” of the international community to end the war in the Middle East, one year after Hamas’ devastating attack on Israel.

“A year ago, the fuse of hatred was lit; it did not sputter, but exploded in a spiral of violence,” he said in an open letter to Catholics in the region.

“It seems that few people care about what is most needed and what is most desired: dialogue and peace,” he wrote. “Violence never brings peace. History proves this, yet years and years of conflict seem to have taught us nothing.”

Francis, who has also made Monday a day of fasting and prayers for peace for Catholics globally, has spoken more openly in recent weeks about the Hamas-Israel conflict and has become more vocal in his criticism of Israel’s military campaign.

