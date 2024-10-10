In a bold move, the residents of Portugal Cove South, a small fishing town in Canada’s southern Newfoundland, seized their local Catholic church to prevent its sale.

The Holy Rosary Church, a historic fixture in the community, is being sold to help fund a $104-million settlement for abuse survivors.

The town’s parishioners have vowed to block any sale, locking the church doors and barring potential buyers.

After a Sunday mass in September, Mayor Clarence Molloy and a group of locals replaced the church locks. They say they are determined to keep out any would-be purchasers.

“Potential buyers are NOT welcome” declared signs taped to the windows.

One hand-written sign even banned Archbishop Peter Hundt of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of St John’s from the property.

Buyers not welcome

The sale is part of the archdiocese’s effort to pay compensation to abuse survivors from the Mount Cashel orphanage scandal which occurred decades ago. In July, it was announced that the archdiocesan episcopal corporation owes $104 million to 292 plaintiffs.

However, residents of Portugal Cove South who have maintained Holy Rosary Church for over a century, feel unjustly targeted. “We’re going to stand firm and make it clear that anyone wanting to buy the church will not be welcome” said Cynthia Power, chair of the Portugal Cove Historical Corporation.

Power proudly declares that she has been a lifelong resident of Portugal Cove South and describes Holy Rosary “as a constant source of strength”.

Built in 1917, the church is not just a place of worship but the heart of the community. Over the years, locals have raised more than $136,000 to renovate the building which holds significant sentimental value.

“We’re protecting what is ours” Power added, stressing the deep connection families in the town have to the church.

Despite the pleas of the community, Archbishop Hundt stated that his hands were tied. He explained that the sale is a legal necessity to compensate abuse survivors.

“The church legally belongs to the Roman Catholic Episcopal Corporation of St John’s. It must be sold to meet court-ordered financial obligations” Archbishop Hundt said. He urged parishioners to accept the decision and focus on reconciliation and healing.

However, the community has hired a legal team and remains vigilant and determined to protect their church from outsiders.

News category: World.