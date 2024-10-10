Widows group in Kenya rescues Catholic women from polygamy

Susan Auma has known little rest since 2001, when her husband died, leaving her with two toddlers. Widowed at just 27, Auma found herself fighting to survive in her matrimonial home, where she was surrounded by hostility for refusing to be remarried.

Auma’s tribulations started before the burial of her husband when her brothers-in-law instructed her to surrender her husband’s property. The idea had been carefully crafted to leave Auma and her sons vulnerable and needing a man to take care of them.

Then came the rituals, starting with shaving her head clean and the ultimate cleansing, which was to involve “ritual sex” with a stranger and allowing herself to enter into a polygamous union.

