Serious issues surround Vatican’s ‘No’ to women deacons

New Zealand Catholics who communicated with CathNews are unsurprised but remain disappointed that the Vatican has ruled out women deacons.

They see it as a wasted opportunity to address the gender divide in the Church, and ask if God did not create men and women in his own likeness. They feel confused by an outdated theology that continues to reflect the relationship in terms of a masculine God to a feminine Church.

Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernández, prefect of the Vatican’s Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, says the time is not right. However, “Can’t they (the Vatican) read the room? When will the time be right?” asks Matthew.

Synodality needs defining

“I hope the Holy Spirit is blowing,” Paul told CathNews.

“I know I’m not directly addressing the topic but it seems to me there is an issue with Synodality, of raising people’s hopes only to shatter them seems an abuse of their voice,” said Paul.

“This sort of thing happened at the Amazon Synod when there was talk of ordaining approved married men; it went nowhere.

“I guess this happens when the boss takes topics off the synodal table.

“We’ve heard a little about what Synodality isn’t, but little if any about what Synodality is. I just wish someone would define it. In his feedback from the first session, not even Archbishop Martin who was at the Synod was able to give a clear view.

“It’s a bit chaotic; how do we aim for something that seems in a fog?

“Francis wants behaviour changes from bishops but, as Bishop of Rome, doesn’t he have to give witness to these behavioural changes?

“I really like Pope Francis; he’s a breath of much-needed fresh air, and he regularly asks for our prayers. I’m praying for him,” he said.

Anthony, a married man and father of three young women, writes – “In the context of the much-vaunted synodality, such secrecy and male authoritarianism is simply inconsistent with a new, listening, discerning and collaborating Church.

“At best it’s not a good look – at worst it’s deeply cynical and dismissive.”

Women deacons not the issue

Some correspondents suggested the issue is larger than women deacons and has gone on for a long time.

“I was absolutely gutted when the opportunity arose to have liturgical language inclusive and it wasn’t. I truly felt discriminated against.

“I read the divine office and it’s all he and men.

“I fail to understand how priesthood stemming down through the generations from Jesus has become this male hierarchy,” writes Trish.

Jo, another correspondent, writes “I think that the diaconate for women is a distraction from the real issue which is the reform of our priestly/leadership model which is beset with clericalism.

“Ordaining women deacons would be just another layer of clericalism which is, for many Christians, the weight under which the church is sinking into the mire of irrelevance.

“However, of more concern is the reason for this latest decision. It shows once again that a majority of the hierarchy – at least those with the power of global decision making – have an inadequate theology of baptism.

“Baptism admits people to full membership of the church so that there is ‘neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither slave nor free, there is neither male nor female; for you are all one in Christ Jesus’. Galatians 3

“And we could of course rehearse again the evidence of the Second Testament about the place of women in the early church which shows that equal membership was their theological understanding and in many places dictated their practice.”

Come Holy Spirit

Other ‘good’ Catholics want to be hopeful but feel despondent.

“I still read at Mass, visit the sick and am involved in the wider community, but I’m kind of over what the Catholic Church will or won’t do,” writes Mary.

Anthony again, writes – “Where are the hierarchy’s concrete proposals (or even suggestions) regarding recognising women’s contributions and improving their influence and status within the Church’s governance?

“The clerical hierarchy has had decades, generations, centuries to come up with solutions and proposals that recognise and keep apace with women’s out-sized contribution to the Church’s life. It has signally failed to offer anything that might persuade many women to linger within the fold.

“In the meantime, we are a Church that is wheezing along with one lung!

“As a husband and father of women I’m now beginning to feel like the last godwit on the beach! Patience is not unlimited. The time for actions rather than words is long overdue.”

New Zealand reaction not isolated

New Zealand women and men are not alone in their perspective.

Katharina Goldinger is a theologian, a religion teacher at a grammar school and a pastoral worker in the diocese of Speyer, Germany.

Writing in Katholisch.de she says that the Synod on Synodality was actually supposed to open up the space for consultation, however a man has the last word, even when it comes to the position of women in the Church.

“The many voices around the world that had spoken out in favour of putting the issue of gender equality on the agenda have fallen silent. Instead, a separate room was opened as a diplomatic echo chamber…

“In a word, Brother Francis: it is dishonest to launch a synod that is supposed to open up the space for dialogue and consultation when the message expressed in concrete actions is the opposite…

“Women are not worthy to represent the incarnate God and the literal dominance of men is a brand essence of the Catholic Church.”

Protests promised

A coalition of progressive reform groups has announced plans to stage protests, describing the handling of questions about the role of women in the church at the current Synod of Bishops on Synodality as “catastrophic”.

“I see no desire on the part of the Vatican to seriously address the issue of women in church offices,” said Regina Franken, European chair of the Catholic Women’s Council, in remarks to KNA, the official news service of the Catholic bishops in Germany.

Franken labelled the Vatican’s response as a “delaying tactic” and said “Women are no longer willing to accept these strategies”.

Happy with the Vatican’s response

However, some are pleased with the Vatican’s response.

“No, to women deacons? Has it worked in the Anglican church?” asks Eileen.

“Catholic women should imitate Mother Mary and the female saints, not the Cows of Bashan or Barbie.

“Generally, XX and XY chromosomes exist for a reason.

“As Shakespeare wrote in The Merchant of Venice, ‘In the end, the truth will out’. And he was a baptised cradle Catholic as well.”

