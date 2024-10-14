Rosita Milesi, a 79-year-old Brazilian Catholic nun, was awarded the prestigious Nansen Award by the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) October 9, for her tireless work supporting displaced people and refugees.

For over 40 years, Sister Milesi has helped thousands of people gain access to administrative documents, housing, and the job market in Brazil, the UNHCR emphasized when announcing the laureate’s name.

“I decided to dedicate myself to migrants and refugees. I am inspired by the growing need to help, welcome, and integrate refugees,” said Scalabrini Sister Milesi in a statement. “I am not afraid to act, even if we don’t achieve everything we want,” she added. She leads the Institute for Migration and Human Rights, a humanitarian agency.

