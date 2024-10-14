St Joe’s legendary Miss Kingi moves from school to ministry

Miss Kingi – Dame Georgina, that is – has been at St Joseph Māori Girls’ College just about forever. Several generations … as a pupil, as a teacher, as principal.

She took over as principal in 1987 when the Sisters of Our Lady of the Mission stepped away from running the school.

Always knows as “Miss Kingi”, the retiring principal (pictured left) was at St Joseph’s for over sixty years all up.

Māori education is her passion. When asked why she stayed at St Joseph’s so long, she says “I guess … because Maori achievement … I stayed to help … and you do get fond of teaching staff…”.

Her pupils do well. That’s because her standards are high. Homework is a priority. So is discipline.

Former pupil Dame Hinewehi Mohi says Miss Kingi is known for her refusal to compromise over what she thought best for St Joseph’s girls.

She’s s not one to mince words either, former pupil Moana Maniapoto (pictured right) recalls.

She is much honoured though: five hundred former pupils turned out for her last karakia as principal at the end of last term and to sing her praises.

“In her speech, she was having none of that,” Mohi says.

“She was still talking about the importance of supporting young Māori women as leaders of our people.

“I’m in awe of what she has done … in setting me on a really inspired process of finding where I can do my duty and do my bit based on her role-modelling and leadership.”

What now?

Perhaps not surprisingly, and given Miss Kingi’s passion for education, the next phase of her life will see her on a four-person Māori education advisory group to improve outcomes for Māori learners.

Established by Education Minister Erica Stanford, the group’s focus will be on lifting achievement for Māori learners to “close the equity gap that has persisted for too long in the education system,” Stanford says.

They will provide independent advice on “all matters related to Māori education in English medium and Māori medium settings”.

Dr Wayne Ngata will chair the committee and will report directly to the Minister in September 2026. Ngata is a strong advocate for revitalising te reo Māori and mātauranga Māori, and he brings experience in academic, management and governance roles. The other two members of the Māori advisory group are education leader Olivia Hall, and Will Workman who is Māori social and economic policy advisor and public policy practitioner. She notes that, while some Māori students achieve excellent results, Maori on average experience outcomes worse than other learners. “This needs to change,” Stanford says. She will work with the advisors to develop a Māori education action plan framed by her six education priorities and will draw on the existing Ka Hikitia – Ka Hāpaitia and Tau Mai Te Reo strategies. Stanford says she is committed to working with Te Matakahuki, leaders and representative groups of kaupapa Māori education, to identify shared priorities. She wants to strengthen the role whānau play in their tamariki’s education. Source Facebook

