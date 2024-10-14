Australian Bishop Shane Mackinlay sees the controversial Vatican permission to bless homosexual couples because of the World Synod.

At a press conference on Friday in the Vatican, he said that the corresponding Vatican document, Fiducia supplicants, was a reaction to some discussions at the Synod Assembly last year.

“As with many things Pope Francis did last year, he has not waited for the final document. He has already responded to things that were mentioned in the discussions and in the final report of the past year.”

The second and final meeting of the Synod of the World Synod is currently in session in the Vatican until the end of October.

