Pope urges peace in Ukraine during Zelensky visit to Vatican

Pope Francis met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday at the Vatican to discuss the humanitarian crisis and possible paths to peace.

The Pope expressed particular concern for Ukrainian children impacted by the war. He noted that many had “lost the ability to smile” according to a statement from the Holy See Press Office.

This meeting marks the fourth time the Pope and President Zelensky have met. Previous discussions occurred in May 2023 and February 2020 before the full-scale Russian invasion.

According to the Holy See Press Office statement, the talks were devoted “to the state of the war and the humanitarian situation in Ukraine” and “the ways that could put an end to it, leading to a just and stable peace in the country”.

Pope Francis has repeatedly called for an end to the war, stressing the need for a “just and stable peace” in Ukraine.

In a post on X following the meeting, Pope Francis said “All nations have the right to exist in peace and security. Their territories must not be attacked, and their sovereignty must be respected and guaranteed through peace and dialogue. War and hatred bring only death and destruction for everyone”.

Very difficult undertaking

President Zelenskyy revealed they discussed the repatriation of Ukrainian soldiers, civilians and journalists held in Russia. He provided the Vatican with a list of names.

Zelenskyy said “This is a very difficult undertaking and that is why we need special help, including the efforts of the Vatican”.

However, some in the West have expressed doubts about the role of the Vatican as a mediator. Critics suggest the Pope has been too neutral and, at times, has not sufficiently defended Kyiv.

Despite these concerns global efforts for peace, including those by major powers, have failed. Yet the Pope has had some success in humanitarian efforts, particularly in securing the release of Ukrainian children taken to Russia.

While some call these efforts “too few”, they offer a glimpse of hope in a conflict where peace remains elusive.

News category: World.