The Vatican group studying the question of women’s ministry announced that consultations, including the potential for female ordination to the diaconate, will be expanded to include more voices.

The move comes amid growing debate within the Synod on Synodality. Members are pushing for further discussion and clarity on the controversial issue.

At the heart of the discussion is whether women should be allowed to serve as deacons. This role has traditionally been limited to men within the Church.

While the Vatican has resisted making a definitive decision, the ongoing consultations signal a willingness to consider a broader range of perspectives.

Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernández (pictured), prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith which is in charge of the study group, announced that the dicastery would consult other women and receive input from participants in the Synod of Bishops.

Cardinal Fernández stated that input from theologians, synod participants and non-appointed women would be welcomed. This is a shift from the more limited consultation phase that relied heavily on appointed experts.

Time not ripe for a decision

The discussions on women’s ministry are not limited to theological arguments but focus also on practical implications for the Church’s operations.

Deacon Geert De Cubber, the only permanent deacon at the Synod, highlighted the importance of involving deacons in these discussions. “Inevitably, you have to consult deacons on the diaconate but also you have to involve their wives, you have to involve their kids,” he said.

De Cubber pointed out that deacons play a significant role in parish life, a reality that needs further attention.

However, the question of ordaining women as deacons remains contentious. In his earlier remarks, Cardinal Fernández suggested that a positive decision on this issue is currently impossible. Pope Francis also does not believe that the time is yet ripe for a decision on the diaconate for women.

Despite this, the discussions will continue. Cardinal Fernández’s dicastery oversees the study of women’s ministry and has not ruled out the possibility of future changes.

