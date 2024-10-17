Church of England bishop to lead Anglican Communion delegation to biodiversity conference

An Anglican delegation will attend COP16, the United Nations Biodiversity Conference in Colombia Oct 21 to Nov 1.

The aim is to share Anglican calls for action with governments attending, demonstrate Anglican commitment in tackling nature loss and emphasize the power of faith groups in achieving change.

The delegation is led by the Rt Rev Graham Usher, bishop of Norwich and the Anglican Communion’s lead on biodiversity. It also includes youth and indigenous representation from three other continents.

With plant and animal species disappearing at an ever-faster rate, the aim of COP16 is for leaders and non-state actors to agree on implementing a joint action plan on biodiversity restoration.

The gathering builds on the agreements made in December 2022, where more than 190 countries under the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity adopted an agreement to reverse nature loss by 2030.

News category: News Shorts, World.