Future cardinal does not have to wear cardinal’s robes

Everything remains in white. This is roughly how the Pope’s recent decision to allow the English Dominican priest and future Cardinal Timothy Radcliffe to dispense with the cardinal’s robe can be described.

In an interview with the English radio station “BBC” broadcast on Sunday, the Englishman said that he had asked the pontiff whether he could be released from the “elaborate cardinal’s robe.”

According to Radcliffe, the Pope told him the same day that he “fully understood” his situation and would “exempt him from wearing the elaborate robes”.

Cardinals are the highest-ranking dignitaries in the Catholic Church and support the Pope in leading the universal church and the Roman Curia. Their official dress includes the cardinal’s purple coat, the colour of which is intended to symbolise loyalty to the Pope.

News category: News Shorts, World.