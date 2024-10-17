Homeless squeezed between housing crisis and support clampdown

Each day in New Zealand 30,000 people are sleeping rough on city streets and in parks – about the same number as the population of Ashburton.

Thousands more are couch surfing, living in vehicles and constantly moving through a series of short-term temporary accommodation.

The latest statistics released showed that New Zealand has about 102,000 people experiencing homelessness – similar to the population of Dunedin.

The Golden Mile no more

In Wellington homeless people are evident, day and night.

They sleep on the footpaths in what was once called the Golden Mile in Lambton Quay and Willis Street.

Wellington’s Downtown Community Ministry director Stephen Turnock says there’s been a 40 percent increase in homelessness in Wellington.

Last month 464 homeless or rough sleepers came to them for help – 134 more than at the same time last year.

Ihe increasing cost of living and challenges around housing affordability contribute to the rise in homelessness – and the situation is getting worse, Turnock says.

Emergency housing rules tightened

In August, the Government introduced tougher emergency housing eligibility and stand down rules.

The effect was instant.

Emergency housing is now harder for people to access, Turnock says.

“I guess … by applying harsher criteria and applying harsher rules – there’s a perception that people are in this situation as a result of poor choices and their own decisions – what we don’t see is that the systemic failures are being taken into account.

“So therefore, when we’re looking at these policies, they need to also consider the complex challenges these people are facing.”

Many coming to Downtown Community Ministry are in crisis, in the midst of some form of mental health or addiction problem, he says.

Besides housing, they also need access to mental health services, addiction services and support networks.

All those issues need to be taken in consideration, “not just access to an inappropriate shelter such as a motel” Turnock says.

Growing long-term problem

It’s getting harder to find sustainable solutions but, with insufficient housing, it’s like mission impossible.

“We’ve been struggling to find places. I think the whole sector has for many years, and the people who we support are the people who are like least likely to actually get access to a safe, warm home.

“We’re seeing an increase in terms of barriers [to] the people we support, in terms of accessing the appropriate level of supports and resources such as health, such as employment, such as finance access.

“Things have gotten tough and many people throughout New Zealand are experiencing this and the group of people that we support are the ones who probably experience it the hardest.”

Alternative pathways and solutions are needed to provide long-term, safe, affordable housing for everybody – especially people most at risk and experiencing homelessness.

While he agrees with the Government that emergency housing is not something that we should need or should rely on, it’s needed now.

We have short-term solutions but Government support, new houses and an increase in housing access is fundamental to making this happen, he says.

Source

News category: New Zealand.