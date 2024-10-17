  1. CathNews New Zealand
Kiwi mental health nurses still in the dark as police prepare to back away from distress callouts

Thursday, October 17th, 2024

Mental health nurses say they’re still in the dark about how Health New Zealand is going to take over mental health callouts from police, just weeks before the changes are set to be phased in.

Handling of mental health callouts will start transitioning from a police-led response to a health-led response from November 1.

New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) mental health section chairwoman Helen Garrick said they have seen the police plan for the shift but have not heard anything about how health services are proposing to fill the void. Read more

