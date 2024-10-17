Mosgiel Seminary won’t be revived by social enterprise project

The Dunedin diocese has blocked a proposal to transform the historic Holy Cross Mosgiel Seminary into a natural health and sustainability centre.

The move ends efforts by a local charity to revitalise the 150-year-old complex.

The plan, developed by Taste Nature Social Enterprise and chaired by Clinton Chambers, sought to use the site for organic farming, health services and educational programmes.

However, the Dunedin operations manager for the Catholic diocese, Paul Olsen, dismissed the idea.

“Clinton’s proposal is Clinton’s proposal and won’t be happening at Holy Cross. So that’s the start and end of it” said Olsen.

Church’s decision signals finality

Olsen’s remarks indicate that the church has no intention of moving forward with the charity’s vision for the complex which has been largely unused since 1997 when the seminary moved to Auckland.

While the church has not elaborated on its reasons, Olsen confirmed that any plans for the future of the property are “commercially sensitive”.

The Holy Cross site, which features a chapel, dining hall and accommodation for 100 people, has fallen into disrepair over the years.

Parts of the building, including the lecture theatre, show signs of neglect.

Chambers had hoped his charity’s activities, including organic food production, healthy cooking and integrative health practices such as yoga, could breathe new life into the property.

Disappointment for local charity

The church’s rejection leaves Taste Nature Social Enterprise seeking a new location for its initiatives.

A disappointed Chambers remains optimistic about continuing the charity’s mission elsewhere.

Local MP Ingrid Leary also shared her disappointment, calling the church’s decision “a shame” and acknowledging Mr Chambers’ dedication.

“He has a successful track record in business and a big vision that aligns his values of a circular, sustainable economy and empowerment of young people” she said.

Uncertain future for former seminary

The church has not disclosed any specific plans for the Holy Cross complex.

Chambers says “When one door closes another opens. We have a good, strong concept that is workable and sometimes challenges are a catalyst for change”.

