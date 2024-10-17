Pelosi doesn’t like saying Trump’s name as she’s Catholic: ‘It’s up there with, like, swearing’

Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said she considers Donald Trump’s name a swear word and, because she is Catholic, refuses to say it.

Pelosi, a top Democrat from California, revealed her thoughts on saying the former president’s name and described him as “what’s-his-name” during an interview with The Guardian released Tuesday.

“I hardly ever say his name,” Pelosi said.

“I think [Trump is] a grotesque word…You just don’t like the word passing your lips,” she added. “I just don’t. I’m afraid, you know, when I grew up Catholic, as I am now, if you said a bad word, you could burn in hell if you didn’t have a chance to confess. So I don’t want to take any chances.”

“It’s up there with, like, swearing.” Continue reading

News category: Odd Spot.