Pope Francis calls for unity among Christians despite differences

Pope Francis has called for unity among Christians, urging reconciliation between Catholics, Orthodox and Protestants while reflecting on the centuries-old “Filioque” dispute that has divided Western and Eastern Christians.

During his general audience on 16 October, Pope Francis focused on the Nicene Creed, recited by Catholics during Mass. He reflected on the addition of the Latin term “Filioque”, meaning “and from the Son”.

He noted that this phrase in the creed sparked a major theological disagreement between the Eastern and Western Churches. It is known as the “Filioque controversy”.

The dispute eventually culminated in the Great Schism of 1054.

However, the pope suggested “the climate of dialogue between the two Churches has lost the acrimony of the past and today allows us to hope for full mutual acceptance”.

Reconciled differences

Francis emphasised the importance of moving beyond past disputes, calling for reconciliation and unity among Christians despite their differences. He added, “I like to say this: ‘Reconciled differences'”, emphasising the importance of working together despite theological variations.

The pope explained that while different Christian groups have distinct practices, “the important thing is that these differences are reconciled in the love of walking together”.

Pope Francis’ appeal for unity came as his peace envoy, Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, concluded a visit to Moscow. There, Zuppi met with Metropolitan Anthony of the Russian Orthodox Church.

Several Orthodox and Protestant leaders are in Rome this month as “fraternal delegates” in the ongoing Synod on Synodality assembly. Among them are representatives of the Patriarchate of Alexandria and All of Africa, the Syrian Orthodox Patriarchate of Antioch, the Lutheran World Federation and the World Mennonite Conference.

Ending the audience, Pope Francis called for prayers for peace in conflict zones around the world.

“Let us not forget war-torn Ukraine, Palestine, Israel, Myanmar” he said. “Brothers and sisters, let us remember that war is always, always, a defeat. Let us not forget this, and let us pray for peace and work for peace.”

