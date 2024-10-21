Brian McGuinness and Erskine Chapel upgrade honoured

Success in Wellington was celebrated on Friday at the 2024 Wellington Address at Pipitea Marae.

Brian McGuinness, the Wellington Company, Erskine Chapel Restoration, Doug Hauraki and Adrian Orr were acknowledged.

The event acknowledged the exceptional contributions of four of the city’s most influential business leaders who have helped Wellington’s business community prosper.

Lifelong dedication to integrity and quality construction

Among the honourees was Brian McGuinness who has dedicated more than 50 years to LT McGuinness, a family-founded construction company.

McGuinness’ leadership and commitment are instrumental in transforming Wellington’s urban landscape.

“Brian has shown exceptional leadership and made enduring contributions to the Wellington urban landscape.

“His dedication to building excellence, his ability to develop long-standing local relationships and his commitment to his word have contributed to the success of many of Wellington’s iconic buildings” says Business Central in a press release.

McGuinness’ work includes seismic strengthening of St Mary of the Angels Church and Sacred Heart Cathedral, both critical projects for the city’s heritage preservation.

Archbishop Paul Martin commended McGuinness’ dedication at the June opening of Sacred Heart Cathedral, saying “Putting plans into practice, pictures into reality, is a skill and craft that we have seen carried out here through our main contractor, LT McGuinness”.

“It seems that. all over this city, we see signs of this fine company whose work ethic, skill and integrity have them being asked to lead so many significant projects in our capital.

“We’re deeply grateful to you, Brian, and the wider family and the firm.”

Reviving Erskine Chapel

Another major recognition was awarded to The Wellington Company for its 23-year-long effort to restore the Erskine Chapel in Island Bay.

Many others would have shied away from the challenge of restoring the Category-1 listed Erskine Chapel.

The 1929 landmark had been neglected, vandalised and red-stickered for many years.

However, rather than walking away from the project, The Wellington Company took the step many would not, undertaking a $7 million restoration and strengthening project to preserve it for generations to come.

Adrian Orr

The Wellington Pasifika Business Network (WPBN) recognised Dr Adrian Orr as the Pasifika honouree for this year’s Wellington Address.

The WPBN identified Orr as a trailblazer in his chosen profession.

They say he has a strong intergenerational view of economic and social issues and solutions.

Doug Hauraki

Te Awe Wellington Māori Business Network nominated recognised Doug Hauraki as its honouree.

The network acknowledges Hauraki’s more than 55 years of service to Māori in both the private and public sectors and his lifelong devotion to better education and employment opportunities for Māori and Pasifika people.

Stronger together than we are apart

Simon Arcus, CEO of Wellington Chamber of Commerce, praised their resilience, stating “These awards are a celebration of the very best of our business community – hard work, dedication, innovation and a commitment to improving our city”.

Arcus highlighted this partnership as a cornerstone of the event, remarking “The Address is a symbol of a powerful insight: we are stronger together than we are apart.

“At times like these, it’s a powerful reminder of Wellington’s character and its potential in years to come.”

The event celebrated individual achievement and the city’s collective spirit, showcasing Wellington’s resilience and determination.

