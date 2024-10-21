Rohingya refugees suffocate to death in Thailand

Three Rohingya refugees suffocated to death while packed into trucks in Thailand, with two suspected people-smugglers arrested on Oct 18, police said.

The mainly Muslim Rohingya are heavily persecuted in war-torn western Myanmar, and thousands risk their lives each year to try to reach Malaysia or Indonesia through Thailand.

A passing monk found two dead refugees, along with eight survivors – seven of them injured – in a forest in Chumphon province on Oct 17, officers said.

One of the injured refugees died a day later, a hospital staff member told AFP.

The uninjured survivor told police that traffickers had packed 26 people into two vehicles after they had made their way across the Thai-Myanmar border.

Read More

News category: News Shorts, World.