  1. CathNews New Zealand
  2. News Shorts

Rohingya refugees suffocate to death in Thailand

Monday, October 21st, 2024

Three Rohingya refugees suffocated to death while packed into trucks in Thailand, with two suspected people-smugglers arrested on Oct 18, police said.

The mainly Muslim Rohingya are heavily persecuted in war-torn western Myanmar, and thousands risk their lives each year to try to reach Malaysia or Indonesia through Thailand.

A passing monk found two dead refugees, along with eight survivors – seven of them injured – in a forest in Chumphon province on Oct 17, officers said.

One of the injured refugees died a day later, a hospital staff member told AFP.

The uninjured survivor told police that traffickers had packed 26 people into two vehicles after they had made their way across the Thai-Myanmar border.

Read More

Related Posts:

Additional reading

News category: News Shorts, World.

Tags: , ,